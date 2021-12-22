Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.07

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and traded as high as $53.10. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 45,116 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $371.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
