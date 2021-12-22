Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.07

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and traded as high as $53.10. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 45,116 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $371.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

