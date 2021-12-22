PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $491.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $491.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00168720 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

