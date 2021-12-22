Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

PRFT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,631. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998

