Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $1,165,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $683.07 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.