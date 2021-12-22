Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

