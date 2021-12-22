Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.54

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €191.54 ($215.21) and traded as high as €209.60 ($235.51). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €209.70 ($235.62), with a volume of 288,326 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($220.22) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($261.80) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €211.92 ($238.11).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €204.91 and a 200 day moving average of €191.54.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

