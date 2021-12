Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02), with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.99.

About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

