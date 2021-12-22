Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $471.91

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.91 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 472.20 ($6.24). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 464.20 ($6.13), with a volume of 479,923 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.33) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.53) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.94) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

