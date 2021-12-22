PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.10. PetVivo shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 715,033 shares traded.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on PetVivo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get PetVivo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 19,720.00% and a negative return on equity of 188.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PetVivo during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PetVivo during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.