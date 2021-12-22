Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,770.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $48,770.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,887,675 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

