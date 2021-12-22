Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $9.10. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.