Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $16.40

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.79. Pharvaris shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

