Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $16.40

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.79. Pharvaris shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 2 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
