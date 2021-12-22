Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 469.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.5% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

PSX traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.