Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHUN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHUN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

