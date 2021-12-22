Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 546 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

