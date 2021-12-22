Pigeoncoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $708,210.99 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $708,210.99 and approximately $28,733.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000091 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

