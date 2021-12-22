PIN Market Cap Hits $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.06 or 0.08122863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.32 or 1.00022474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.