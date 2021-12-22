Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on PING. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Ping Identity stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

