Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,670,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,457.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,436.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.