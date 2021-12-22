Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

PINS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 413,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,674 shares of company stock worth $25,119,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 80.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 90.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

