Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Up 3.5%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.01. Approximately 136,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,077,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,674 shares of company stock worth $25,119,219 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.