Piper Sandler Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.70 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

