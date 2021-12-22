PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 4.6% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $4,953.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,110.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.29 or 0.00900607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00255003 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003628 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

