Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Director Purchases C$75,000.00 in Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Director Anthony Cohen bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,397,811 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,890.55.
CVE PGC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,422. Plato Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03.
Plato Gold Company Profile
