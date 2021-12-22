Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Director Purchases C$75,000.00 in Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Director Anthony Cohen bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,397,811 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,890.55.

CVE PGC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,422. Plato Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

