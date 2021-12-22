Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,475,645 shares worth $68,799,509. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

