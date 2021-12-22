PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $266,104.27 and approximately $2,048.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00209544 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

