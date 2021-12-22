Playkey Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $415,073.83 and approximately $129,727.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00208247 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

