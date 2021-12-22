PlotX Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $157,068.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00209889 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

