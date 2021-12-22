Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,378.31

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,378.31 ($18.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,274.50 ($16.84). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.31), with a volume of 159,244 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,310.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,378.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

In other Plus500 news, insider Daniel Joseph King acquired 3,824 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($66,032.08).

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

