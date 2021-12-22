pNetwork Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $39.78 million and $15.50 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,078,508 coins and its circulating supply is 41,667,549 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

