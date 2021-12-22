POA Trading Up 1,203.5% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
