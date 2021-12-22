Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.44 ($115.11).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAH3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €81.98 ($92.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.18. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €53.18 ($59.75) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($114.61).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

