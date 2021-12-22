PotCoin Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $22.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,110.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.15 or 0.08183964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00320243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.29 or 0.00900607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00074069 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00391594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00255003 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,153,612 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

