Power Index Pool Token Price Hits $2.68 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00005553 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $535,776.40 and $22,803.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

