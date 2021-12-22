PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.27

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.32.
In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,324 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the last quarter.
PRA Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
