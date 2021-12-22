PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.27

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,324 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

