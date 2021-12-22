Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.95. 1,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

