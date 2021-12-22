Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.22. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 4 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The stock has a market cap of $508.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

