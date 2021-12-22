PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.78 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $65,348.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.43 or 0.99768690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

