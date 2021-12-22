Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Progenity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.