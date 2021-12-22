ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 462,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,167,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.