ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.91 ($22.37).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($19.89) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ETR PSM opened at €13.61 ($15.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €12.77 ($14.35) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($21.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

