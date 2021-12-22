Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 0.9%

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41). Approximately 505,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 975,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.40).

A number of brokerages have commented on PRSR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £587.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Jim Prower acquired 30,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £30,900 ($40,824.42). Also, insider Stephen Smith acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($99,088.39).

About Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

