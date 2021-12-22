PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Stock Price Down 37.6%

Shares of PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) dropped 37.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers postpaid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks.

