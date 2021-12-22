Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.48

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 12713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

