Public Mint Market Capitalization Achieves $8.44 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.44 million and $40,257.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,375,176 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

