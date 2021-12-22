Public Mint Price Hits $0.12 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $107,362.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 173.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,669,695 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

