Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PSTG opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

