PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $115,301.58 and approximately $737.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.49 or 0.99442790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.28 or 0.01463015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

