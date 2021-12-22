Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe stock opened at $557.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.06 and a 200-day moving average of $621.43. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

