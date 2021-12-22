Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $250.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

